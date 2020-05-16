e-paper
Defence Minister attends virtual convocation ceremony of Jaipuria Institute of Management

Over 900 students from the institute’s Noida, Lucknow, Jaipur and Indore campuses graduated at the e-convocation.

education Updated: May 16, 2020 19:08 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI file)
         

There were no graduation robes and group pictures, but just students’ happiness of getting their degrees at Jaipuria Institute of Management’s virtual convocation ceremony which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Over 900 students from the institute’s Noida, Lucknow, Jaipur and Indore campuses graduated at the e-convocation.

“Whenever in history youth has come together, they have created and rewritten the history itself. The usage of technology to invent innovative solutions will become a norm for success. Technology can be a real rescue in difficult and challenging times. So, both technology and youth have immense potential for India,” Singh said.

“Graduation day is not the end of learning rather it has just begun and will continue throughout. Hence, it is important to learn new lessons and skills in order to survive and succeed in the corporate world. Critical thinking is one of the most sought-after attributes in the corporate world. Tackling problems with an open and objective mind helps in finding the best solutions to combat them,” he added.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Later, a nationwide lockdown was imposed from March 25, which was extended till May 17.

