Delayed! CLAT admit card 2018 release postponed due to technical reasons

The CLAT 2018 admit card release was postponed on Friday due to some technical reasons, says a notice on the CLAT 2018 website. The National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi, will now release the admit card/hall ticket for CLAT 2018 exam on April 26.

The entrance test will be held on May 13 between 3pm and 5pm.

CLAT 2018 admit card download: Candidates can download their admit cards after release from the CLAT 2018 official website at clat.ac.in by logging into their account. They should take a print-out of the admit card/hall ticket and carry the same to the examination centre. Read the instructions on the admit card carefully and carry all the requisite documents to the examination hall.

The exam is held to select candidates for admissions to 19 national law universities’ (NLUs) undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes.

