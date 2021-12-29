e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Delhi govt will provide dry rations to its students under mid-day meal scheme for 6 months: Kejriwal

Delhi govt will provide dry rations to its students under mid-day meal scheme for 6 months: Kejriwal

The Delhi government will provide students of its schools dry rations under the mid-day meal scheme for six months, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.

education Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 14:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal
         

The Delhi government will provide students of its schools dry rations under the mid-day meal scheme for six months, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.

The move comes in view of continued closure of schools since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When schools were closed, we decided to send the money for mid-day meals to parents’ account, but now, it has been decided that we will give dry rations for six months,” Kejriwal said at a dry ration distribution event at a government school in Mandawali area.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of COVID-19. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15.

However, the Delhi government has announced that schools will not reopen in the national capital till a vaccine for the coronavirus is available.

top news
Air India pilots ask management for details of UK virus strain
Air India pilots ask management for details of UK virus strain
Farmers’ protest: Mobile connectivity hit as power to 1,561 towers disrupted in Punjab
Farmers’ protest: Mobile connectivity hit as power to 1,561 towers disrupted in Punjab
Customs officer accused of molesting Uzbek nationals forced to retire
Customs officer accused of molesting Uzbek nationals forced to retire
‘Rajini’s wish, can’t force him’: Kin on superstar’s political debut U-turn
‘Rajini’s wish, can’t force him’: Kin on superstar’s political debut U-turn
India-China military talks on standoff paused due to change of guard in PLA
India-China military talks on standoff paused due to change of guard in PLA
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
Alibaba’s $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
Alibaba’s $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
‘Not getting all the information we need’: Joe Biden attacks Trump loyalists
‘Not getting all the information we need’: Joe Biden attacks Trump loyalists
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In