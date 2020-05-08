e-paper
Delhi HC notice to Centre, Delhi govt on plea to provide laptops, internet to EWS students

A bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Sanjeev Narula also asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to file its response on the plea filed by NGO Justice For All through advocates Khagesh B Jha and Shikha Sharma Bagga.

education Updated: May 08, 2020 18:45 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Delhi High court.
Delhi High court. (PTI File Photo)
         

Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking to provide laptops, smartphones with high-speed internet connection to students belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) to attend online classes.

A bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Sanjeev Narula also asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to file its response on the plea filed by NGO Justice For All through advocates Khagesh B Jha and Shikha Sharma Bagga.

The court observed that the schools and the government must ensure that no child could not be deprived of online education for the lack of teaching equipment.

It said that schools may procure the equipment for the EWS and can ask for reimbursement, if any, later from Central governemnt.

The matter has been listed for further hearing in the court on June 10.

The petition said that over 50,000 students belonging to the economically weaker sections (EWS) are not able to afford laptops, phones and other electronic gadgets and hence are deprived from attending online classes being conducted by private schools.

