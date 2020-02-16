Delhi High Court Recruitment 2020: 132 vacancies of Junior Judicial Assistant notified

education

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 09:33 IST

Delhi High Court has released an official notification regarding the recruitment of Junior Judicial Assistants on its official website. The online registration process will begin on January 19, 2020, from 11 am onwards. Candidates interested and eligible for the posts can apply online (only after the registration link is activated) at delhihicourt.nic.in on or before March 11, 2020, until 11 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 132 vacancies of Junior Judicial Assistant at Delhi High court. Out of which, 36 vacancies are for General category, 21 for EWS, 33 for OBC-NCL, 26 for SC, and 16 for ST.

Application fee:

A non-refundable online fee of Rs.600 along with applicable transaction charges will be payable by General, OBC-NCL, and EWS candidates and Rs 300 along with applicable transaction charges will be payable by the candidates belonging to the categories of SC/ST/Ex-servicemen and PwD.

Age limit:

Applicant age should not be below 18 years and over 27 years as on January 1, 2020. Thus, the candidate should have been born not earlier than January 1, 1993, and not later than January 1, 2002.

Educational Qualification:

A candidate must be a graduate from a recognized university and should have a typing speed of not less than 35 words per minute on computer.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: