e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Delhi-NCR students create two world records for environment protection

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar congratuled the students and called for creating own oxygen bank by planting at least seven trees during one’s lifetime.

education Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:30 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Students from Delhi-NCR region created two Guinness Book world records for environment protection. (Representational image)
Students from Delhi-NCR region created two Guinness Book world records for environment protection. (Representational image)(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Students from Delhi-NCR region created two Guinness Book world records for environment protection on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The first record was in the category of ‘environmental sustainability lessons to the largest number of students at one place’ wherein close to 5,000 children participated, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said in a release.

The second record is of ‘the largest number of assembly and lighting of solar lamps’ in which more than 5,000 students took part.

Officials from Guinness Book of World Records were present at the event.

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar congratuled the students and called for creating own oxygen bank by planting at least seven trees during one’s lifetime.

He also administered the oath of non-violence towards environment to all the students.

Power Minister R K Singh said that world is facing a serious threat from climate change.

“We all should take pledge that we’ll leave a better world for our future generations. The future world will be the world of producer, not the world of consumer as every home will produce power from solar,” Singh said.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 11:30 IST

tags
top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News