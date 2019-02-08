Delhi Nursery admission: DoE extends upper age limit for specially abled children

Nursery Admissions 2019: The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) has extended the upper age limit by four years for differently abled children seeking nursery admission in private schools on reserved seats. The upper age limit has been extended to nine years from the existing five years.

The move comes after a six-year-old boy, who is 100% hearing impaired, moved the Delhi High Court last year challenging the upper age limit for specially abled children. The child was selected in a draw of lots at a private school and was allowed admission in kindergarten instead of nursery due to the age limit. The court in January had asked the DoE to look into the matter.

In a circular issued on Thursday, the DoE announced that the upper age limit for admission in entry level classes — nursery, kindergarten and class 1 — will be nine years as on March 31, 2019, for differently abled students seeking admission in 2019-20 session.

According to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPD) Act, 2016, 3% of the total number of seats meant for the economically weaker section and disadvantaged groups (EWS/DG) category are reserved for children with disabilities. This was the first time Delhi government had implemented this 3% RPD quota.

Officials in the DoE said that the move also encourage more differently abled students to take admission. In last December, HT had reported that even after four rounds of admissions, less than a quarter of the 1,400 reserved seats on offer in the city’s private schools for differently abled students were filled. This had prompted the government to carry forward the vacant seats to the next academic year of 2019-20.

“With the extension of the upper age limit, more students will be able to take admission on the reserved seats. Last year we did not receive application on over 1,100 reserved seats. With this change, we are expecting to receive more applications this time,” a DoE official said.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 12:47 IST