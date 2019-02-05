Delhi Nursery admission 2019:First allotment list released general category, latest updates and important things to know

As around 1,700 schools published first list of selected candidates under general category for nursery admissions in Delhi, parents across the capital said they were now preparing for the second leg of the race. Second list in the general category will be put up on February 21 along with waiting list students.

Parents can approach Directorate of Education for resolution of queries regarding allotment of points to their children in the first list between February 5 to 12.

“I had applied for 56 schools and my daughter got through only three. Though I will pay the fees and block the seat, I will wait for the second list since this is not my preferred school,” Manasvi Sareen, a software engineer living in South Extension area, said. “Some of the parents advised me that I should continue being persistent and keep dropping mails to the other schools so that they consider my child for any seats left under management quota.”

Despite applying to 22 schools for her daughter, Lavi Bhalla — a resident of Neb Sarai — said her daughter’s name was not there on any list. “It was highly disappointing since we were expecting that she would be selected in at least two-four schools and then we could choose. There should be some strategy to ensure that one child gets at least one seat in one school. There are children whose names are there in multiple lists and others do not have their names anywhere.”

Sumit Vohra, founder of an online portal which helps parent community with the admissions, said parents should not panic since there will be a second list.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2019 First List: How to check

Visit the official websites of the schools you have applied for

Click on the ‘Nursery admission first list’ link given on the homepage

Check for the details of your ward given along with parents’ names.

The schools have fixed these criteria for their 50% to 75% general category entry-level seats. The schedule for the 25% seats reserved for the economically weaker section (EWS) and disadvantaged (DG) categories will be announced in the coming weeks and the process will be conducted centrally by the DoE.

