Nursery admission process in Delhi schools to start today

New Delhi: Around 1,700 private, unaided and recognised schools in the national capital will start the process of admission into nursery classes from Saturday. While most schools are selling forms online, some will also sell forms at its premises for the convenience of parents. The last date for submission of the forms is January 7, 2019.

The first list of selected candidates will be uploaded by the schools on their websites on February 4, 2019. Between February 5 and February 12, parents can take up their queries pertaining to point allotment with the grievance redressal and monitoring cells set up by the Delhi government’s directorate of education (DoE) in all districts. Similar process will be followed if a second list is released.

While most schools have given heavy priority to neighbourhood (distance), siblings and alumni while allotting points in their eligibility criteria, some have also considered first child, girl child, single parent and legally adopted child. For instance, GD Goenka School in Vasant Vihar is giving preference to single parents.

The schools have fixed these criteria for their 50% to 75% general category entry-level seats. The schedule for the 25% seats reserved for the economically weaker section (EWS) and disadvantaged (DG) categories will be announced in the coming weeks and the process will be conducted centrally by the DoE.

This year, the DoE has fixed an upper age limit of 4, 5 and 6 years as on March 31, 2019, for admission in nursery, kindergarten (KG) and class 1, respectively. The admission for KG and class 1 will be held simultaneously on the basis of vacancies in these classes in each school.

Most schools have also granted heavy weightage to distance, either in terms of kilometres or areas where the schools provide transport facilities. For instance, Bhal Bharti School in Pitampura has fixed 50 points for candidates residing within 0-3 km range. Similarly, Shri Ram School in Vasant Vihar and Delhi Public School in RK Puram have given 50 and 40 points, respectively, to the distance criteria.

The DoE had given the schools autonomy to decide their own criteria for admission, and upload them on DoE’s website by December 14. But it had also warned schools not to include 50 listed criteria — such as parents’ education, profession, income, food habits, and written or oral interviews of both students and parents —abolished by the Delhi government in 2016.

However, in complete disregard of the DoE guidelines, some schools have been found giving preference to parents eating habits, spoken language and children’s adhaar cards. “We are yet to compile the data on the criteria set by these schools. Strict action will be taken against those who are violating the norms,” a DoE official said.

For the third time in a row, the Salwan School in Rajendra Nagar has barred parents with more than two children from seeking admission for their wards in nursery. “We have been fixing this criterion for the last three years as our contribution to curb rising population in the country,” said chairperson of the Salwan groups, Sushil Salwan.

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 08:29 IST