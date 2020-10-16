Delhi’s Ambedkar University announces first cut-off list: Psychology highest at 99%

education

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 12:55 IST

Ambedkar University of Delhi (AUD) on Thursday announced its first cut-off list for merit-based admissions to its 12 undergraduate courses comprising 764 seats.

BA (Honours) in Psychology has the highest cut-off at 97.50% for candidates in National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. This is a marginal drop from last year when the highest cut-off under the first list for the same course was 97.75%. The university has either reduced the cut-offs or only marginally increased them across courses compared to last year.

For candidates outside NCT, the cut-off for BA (Honours) in Psychology is 99%. The unitary non-affiliating state university, which has 85% reservation for students from NCT, has separate cut-offs for students from NCT—giving them an edge over students from other states. Across 12 courses, the difference in the cut-off between students from NCT and outside NCT ranges from .25 to five percentage points.

For instance, students from other states need a minimum of 96.75% to secure a seat in BA (Honours) in English as compared to applicants from NCT, who need to score 96.25%. Apart from NCT residents, the university also has a quota for co-curricular activities and a single girl child.

For BA (Honours) in Economics, the cut-off for applicants from NCT is 96.50%, recording a marginal increase of .75 percentage points from last year. The cut-off for students from outside Delhi is also .50 percentage points lesser than last year.

For BA (Honours) Mathematics, the cut-off, this year, is 93% for NCT candidates—recording a marginal increase of .50 percentage points from last year. Candidates from outside NCT need to secure 94.50% for admission. Additionally, candidates should have scored at least 65% in Mathematics in their Class 12 examination.

For BA (Honours) in Sociology, NCT candidates need to score a minimum of 96.50% for admission while those from outside NCT need to score 98.25%.

Eligible applicants can apply for admission from October 16 to October 19—except Sunday. The second cut-off list will be announced on October 20. The online orientation for the new academic session will be conducted on November 12.

Like Delhi University, AUD admissions will take place completely online this year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Applicants or guardians will not be allowed to visit the campus. Students can upload their self-attested documents online which will be checked by university officials. The university said the documents will be verified when students return to campus and the admissions are given on a “purely provisional” basis.