e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Delhi’s education board likely to be operational by 2021, will be optional for private and govt schools: Sisodia

Delhi’s education board likely to be operational by 2021, will be optional for private and govt schools: Sisodia

Giving details of plans for setting up the state education board, Sisodia said the board will be in sync with the reforms proposed in the new National Education Policy (NEP) and the focus will be on continuous evaluation and not year-end exams.

education Updated: Aug 09, 2020 13:43 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia(PTI)
         

Delhi’s own school education board is expected to be operational by next year, however, unlike other states it will not be imposed on government schools, according to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Giving details of plans for setting up the state education board, Sisodia said the board will be in sync with the reforms proposed in the new National Education Policy (NEP) and the focus will be on continuous evaluation and not year-end exams.

“We have recently set up two committees for working on the proposed board as well as curriculum reforms. An ideal situation would be that we make it operational by next year. Initially, around 40 schools will be affiliated to the board, which could be either government or private,” Sisodia told PTI in an interview.

“What happens in other state boards is that the private schools are free to make their choice whether they want to opt for CBSE, ICSE or state board, while government schools follow the state board. We will have no imposition. It will be optional for both government and private schools. We want to make the board so enriching and useful, that there is demand for it,” he added.

The Delhi government had last month constituted two committees to prepare the scheme and framework for the formation of the state education Board and curriculum reforms.

The AAP dispensation had announced the plan to set up a separate board of education for the national capital in its annual budget in March. Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s Education Minister, said his government is studying the recently announced new education policy in detail.

“We are studying the policy in detail. We have already been working on some of the reforms proposed in it. There are a few anomalies but there are a few good things too. I have told the two committees that our board will be in sync with the NEP because as a nation we are together but the focus will not be on evaluating students once a year and encouraging rote learning in process,” he said.

tags
top news
IAF night flies Chinook over DBO as PLA ramps up troops in occupied Aksai Chin
IAF night flies Chinook over DBO as PLA ramps up troops in occupied Aksai Chin
Amit Shah works from hospital, to be tested for Covid-19 in next 2 days
Amit Shah works from hospital, to be tested for Covid-19 in next 2 days
From big guns to missiles, India bans import of 101 defence items to boost self reliance
From big guns to missiles, India bans import of 101 defence items to boost self reliance
Vijayawada Covid-19 hotel facility violated fire safety norms: Official
Vijayawada Covid-19 hotel facility violated fire safety norms: Official
‘High sounding jargon’: Chidambaram on Rajnath Singh’s announcement
‘High sounding jargon’: Chidambaram on Rajnath Singh’s announcement
‘Conspiracy against Maharashtra’: Raut on Sushant case going to CBI
‘Conspiracy against Maharashtra’: Raut on Sushant case going to CBI
Akram says Pak captain Ali ‘missed a trick quite few times’ in Manchester
Akram says Pak captain Ali ‘missed a trick quite few times’ in Manchester
Kozhikode crash: AI Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar
Kozhikode crash: AI Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In