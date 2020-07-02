Delhi schools are closed but learning will continue, says Sisodia and explains how

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 18:46 IST

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that though the schools in the state are closed, learning will continue for the students. ‘Learning with human feel’ is the mantra of Delhi Government’s teaching and learning approach”, Sisodia said and added that ‘digital technology will complement the efforts of teachers in reaching out to every child and assist them in learning.”

Explaining the method to be followed for teaching, the education minister said that the teachers will reach out to the students through WhatsApp or regular phone calls and will give them light assignments and take regular feedback.

“Students from KG to Class 10 will receive daily exercise and feedback from class teachers through Whatsapp. Students of classes 11 and 12 will attend live online classes to be conducted by Delhi Govt. teachers in 12 subjects,” said the minister. “Follow up will be done by the teacher through phone call or WhatsApp to clear their doubts, the minister added.

He further said that the government is following a principle that a ‘Digital Divide’ should not come in the way of children’s access to learning opportunities.

Earlier on June 26, Sisodia had said that the Schools in Delhi will continue to remain closed till July 31 in view of the coronavirus situation.