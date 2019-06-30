Today in New Delhi, India
Delhi schools for students up to class 8 to reopen on July 8, summer vacation extended due to heatwave

The schools for up to classes 8 will reopen from July 8 while for the higher classes will reopen from Monday as per the earlier schedule.

The Delhi government on Sunday extended by a week the summer vacation in city schools for students till Class 8 in view of hot weather conditions in the national capital.

“In view of the hot weather in Delhi, the summer vacation for students up to class 8 are being extended till July 8. For other classes the schools will reopen as per earlier schedule,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, clarified that the order will be applicable for both government and private schools. Weather officials have predicted that heat wave may continue in the city.

