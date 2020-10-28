e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Delhi schools to remain closed till further orders: Sisodia

Delhi schools to remain closed till further orders: Sisodia

All schools in Delhi will continue to be closed till further orders in view of the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday.

education Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 12:31 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (ANI)
         

All schools in Delhi will continue to be closed till further orders in view of the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday.

Parents are not in favour of reopening schools either, Sisodia said at an online press conference. The Delhi government had earlier announced that schools will remain closed till October 31.

“We keep getting feedback from parents that they are really concerned about whether it is safe to reopen schools. It is not. Wherever schools have reopened, COVID-19 cases among children have risen. So we have decided that as of now schools in the national capital will not reopen. They will continue to be closed till further orders,” Sisodia said.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25. While several restrictions have been eased in different ‘unlock’ phases, educational institutions continue to remain closed. According to ‘Unlock 5’ guidelines, states can take a call on reopening schools in phases. Several states have also begun the process of reopening schools. Earlier, schools were allowed to call students from Class 9 to 12 to school on voluntary basis from September 21. However, the Delhi government decided against it.

top news
‘Our motto is to fulfil all promises made in manifesto’: PM Modi at election rally in Bihar’s Darbhanga
‘Our motto is to fulfil all promises made in manifesto’: PM Modi at election rally in Bihar’s Darbhanga
Dismiss Nitish Kumar govt immediately over Munger firing, Grand Alliance tells PM Modi
Dismiss Nitish Kumar govt immediately over Munger firing, Grand Alliance tells PM Modi
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Covid updates: Schools in Delhi to remain closed until further orders, says Sisodia
Covid updates: Schools in Delhi to remain closed until further orders, says Sisodia
NIA raids several locations across Kashmir in terror-funding case
NIA raids several locations across Kashmir in terror-funding case
Bihar poll updates: Atmanirbhar Bihar will have more jobs for youth, says PM
Bihar poll updates: Atmanirbhar Bihar will have more jobs for youth, says PM
ED takes CM Vijayan’s former secretary M Sivasankar into custody
ED takes CM Vijayan’s former secretary M Sivasankar into custody
‘Will welcome back youth who have joined militancy’: Top Army commander
‘Will welcome back youth who have joined militancy’: Top Army commander
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In