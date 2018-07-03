Delhi University extends admissions under 3rd cutoff list after technical glitches

Delhi University (DU) extended the last date of admission under the third cutoff list till Wednesday after admissions of several students could not be completed due to technical difficulties on Monday.

The last date for admission under the third list was originally scheduled to be Tuesday and the fourth cutoff list will be announced on Thursday.

University officials said that early on Monday they found that a roughly 200-metre-long section of the optical fibre cable that provides Internet to the university had been cut. As a result, the university server was not functioning properly on Monday. The official clarified that Monday’s delay had not been caused by a glitch in the server.

“The optical fibre cable provides Internet connectivity to the university server. On Monday, we found that a portion of the cable line near the Metro station had been cut off. The issue was resolved, but we could not finish many admissions on Monday,” the official said.

Officiating principal of Hindu College Anju Srivastava said the institute received a communication from the university informing them that admissions under the third list would be continued on Wednesday.

“Internet was shut but not the intranet, so applicants were able to get their admissions approved. They, however, could not pay the admission fee and hence their admission was not completed,” an official from the university computer centre said.

The university also put up the information on its website to inform students. “This is to announce that the admission schedule for the third cutoff of undergraduate courses is extended till 4th July 2018,” the notice said.

The third cutoff list had come out on Friday night after which as per schedule the admissions were to be done on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. As a practice, the university gives three days for admission under each cutoff list.

The fourth cutoff list will come out on July 5 night and admissions under it will happen on July 6, 7 and 9.

Out of the total 56,000 seats, the university said it has completed 39,600 admissions by the end of Monday evening. “Today we completed 3,450 admissions and had 294 cancellations,” a DU official said.