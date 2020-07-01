e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Demands for cancellation of NIOS 10th, 12th exams getting louder on Twitter

Demands for cancellation of NIOS 10th, 12th exams getting louder on Twitter

NIOS had scheduled to conduct the 10th, 12th examination from March 24 to April 24 which was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. According to the revised schedule, NIOS Class 10th, 12th exams will be held from July 17 to August 13.

education Updated: Jul 01, 2020 18:08 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Twitter)
         

As CBSE and ICSE boards have cancelled the pending board exams, in view of Covid-19 pandemic, and decided to promote students on the basis of previous performances, students of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) are also demanding cancellation of class 10th and 12th exams. Students have been tweeting on the microblogging site Twitter, using hash tag Promote NIOS Students, requesting authorities concerned to cancel their exams.

Originally, NIOS had scheduled to conduct the 10th, 12th examination from March 24 to April 24 which was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. According to the revised schedule, NIOS Class 10th, 12th exams will be held from July 17 to August 13. The practical exams, scheduled to begin from July 2, have already been postponed till further notice.

“It’s a humble request from all NIOS students Please cancel our exams and promote us so we can take admissions in colleges and start further studies of entrance examinations and exams,” wrote a Twitter user.

 

“It’s a humble request to our HRD minister #RameshPokhriyalNishank. If CBSE students can be promoted then NIOS board students should also be promoted,” wrote another Twitter user.

 

 

“I request to our education system, our education ministers, our government to cancel NIOS Board Exams and promote all NIOS students. We are an human being.we also have a Risk of being Corona patient.Don’t discrimination with us #justice_for_nios_students #cancel_nios_exam,” another wrote on Twitter.

“Why NIOS students are being ignored from such a long time? We too have a future and our lives also matter. Kindly promote all students or if anyone wants to score good marks he/she may be allowed to give exam,” another user wrote on Twitter.

 

top news
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Indian, Chinese armies stress on need for quick, phased de-escalation at border
Indian, Chinese armies stress on need for quick, phased de-escalation at border
‘Let’s stop foreign dependency’: Union minister on China-linked apps ban
‘Let’s stop foreign dependency’: Union minister on China-linked apps ban
PM Modi’s Weibo account goes blank in China; profile photo, posts taken down
PM Modi’s Weibo account goes blank in China; profile photo, posts taken down
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh likely to visit Ladakh on Friday: Sources
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh likely to visit Ladakh on Friday: Sources
‘Impulsive decision’: Nusrat Jahan on India banning TikTok, 58 China apps
‘Impulsive decision’: Nusrat Jahan on India banning TikTok, 58 China apps
Thackeray says human beings have given up, prays for miracle to overcome Covid crisis
Thackeray says human beings have given up, prays for miracle to overcome Covid crisis
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary severely affected
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary severely affected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In