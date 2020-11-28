e-paper
Dharmendra Pradhan seeks central university status for Utkal University, writes to Pokhriyal

Dharmendra Pradhan seeks central university status for Utkal University, writes to Pokhriyal

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written to Union Minister for Education, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday seeking his intervention in granting Central University status to Utkal University.

Nov 28, 2020, 14:14 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
In a letter addressed to the Education Minister, of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, wrote, “Utkal University, the premier institution is celebrating its 78th Foundation Day today. There has been a long standing demand from the members of the academic fraternity of Odisha for granting Central University status to Utkal University.”

He said there is an acute necessity for setting up a second Central University in the state, especially around Bhubaneswar which is set to become an economic and education hub in eastern India.

“Classifying Utkal University as a Central University would not only cater to the needs of students from coastal and eastern Odisha, but also create tremendous potential for employment generation, industry-academia interface and advanced research in the region,” he added.

