Dibrugarh University result 2018 declared for BA, BSc and BCom Ist, 3rd and 5th semesters at dibru.ac.in

Dibrugarh University on Wednesday declared the result of first, third and fifth semester of Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) examinations. The examination was held in November 2018.

Students who had appeared for the examinations can check their results from the official website of the university at dibru.ac.in.

Dibrugarh University results 2018: Steps to check

1) Visit the official website for Dibrugarh university dibru.ac.in

2) There are three links www.exametc.com, www.indiaresults.com, www.dibru.net provided on the right hand side of the home page

3) Click on any of the link to check result

4) If you click on the official website of Dibrugarh university http://dibru.net/.

5) You will be taken on a page which has links for B.A, BSc and BCom first third and fifth semester (Old and new)

6) If you click on the link you can find the roll number and college of candidates who have passed

Please note:

* For marks details please visit the website: http://exametc.com, http://indiaresults.com

*The result has been prepared as per the existing DU Rules and Regulations of the Examination concerned.

* Utmost care has been taken to ensure accuracy in the results. Any error, if detected, will be rectified as per rules.

* In the event of any discrepancy detected by any candidate, he/she has to bring this to the notice of the Deputy Controller of Examinations (A) within 1 (one) month of the date of declaration of result.

*Candidates willing to apply for re-scrutiny of scripts must submit their applications through the Principal of respective colleges so as to reach the undersigned within 10 (ten) days from the date of declaration of results. No application will be entertained after the stipulated period mentioned above.

* The Principals are requested to forward the applications for re-scrutiny in a single lot. No application will be received from the candidates directly

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 12:55 IST