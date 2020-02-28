DMRC answer key 2020 released for executive, non- executive posts, raise objections till March 4
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has released the answer key of its recruitment exam conducted for various executive and non- executive posts. The exams were conducted from February 17 to 21, 23 and 26. Candidates can raise objections from February 28 to March 4 till 2pm.
Objections can only be raised online from the official website of DMRC. After considering the objections, a final answer key will be released by DMRC. Candidates who will be clear the online CBT will have to appear for medical exam/ group discussion/ interview rounds.
How to download answer key:
Visit the official website of DMRC at delhimetrorail.com>careers> DMRC/HR/Rectt./I/2019> Applicant login
Selection Procedure:
For Executive cadre posts- CBT (two papers), Group Discussion, Personal Interview, Medic examination
Non-profit Executive posts -- CBT (two papers), medical examination.
Customer Relations Assistant: CBT (2 papers), psycho test (qualifying only), medical examination.
Stenographer- CBT (2 papers), skill test (qualifying only), medical examination
Maintainers posts : CBT (one paper), medical examination
Training and Probation:
The selected candidates will undergo a training. The duration of training varies from post to post.