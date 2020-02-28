e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / DMRC answer key 2020 released for executive, non- executive posts, raise objections till March 4

DMRC answer key 2020 released for executive, non- executive posts, raise objections till March 4

DMRC has released the answer key of its recruitment exam conducted for various executive and non- executive posts. The exams were conducted from February 17 to 21, 23 and 26. Candidates can raise objections from February 28 to March 4 till 2pm.

education Updated: Feb 28, 2020 17:38 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DMRC answer key
DMRC answer key(HT File)
         

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has released the answer key of its recruitment exam conducted for various executive and non- executive posts. The exams were conducted from February 17 to 21, 23 and 26. Candidates can raise objections from February 28 to March 4 till 2pm.

Objections can only be raised online from the official website of DMRC. After considering the objections, a final answer key will be released by DMRC. Candidates who will be clear the online CBT will have to appear for medical exam/ group discussion/ interview rounds.

How to download answer key:

Visit the official website of DMRC at delhimetrorail.com>careers> DMRC/HR/Rectt./I/2019> Applicant login

Direct link

Selection Procedure:

For Executive cadre posts- CBT (two papers), Group Discussion, Personal Interview, Medic examination

Non-profit Executive posts -- CBT (two papers), medical examination.

Customer Relations Assistant: CBT (2 papers), psycho test (qualifying only), medical examination.

Stenographer- CBT (2 papers), skill test (qualifying only), medical examination

Maintainers posts : CBT (one paper), medical examination

Training and Probation:

The selected candidates will undergo a training. The duration of training varies from post to post.

top news
GDP growth rate rises marginally to 4.7% in Oct-Dec quarter after 6-year low
GDP growth rate rises marginally to 4.7% in Oct-Dec quarter after 6-year low
Delhi gang rape convict Pawan Gupta files curative plea in SC against death sentence
Delhi gang rape convict Pawan Gupta files curative plea in SC against death sentence
In terror organisation Islamic State’s group, a photo poster from Delhi violence
In terror organisation Islamic State’s group, a photo poster from Delhi violence
Taking out his iPad, PM Modi made on the spot trade presentation to Trump
Taking out his iPad, PM Modi made on the spot trade presentation to Trump
Nokia’s bringing the XpressMusic back in a new feature phone
Nokia’s bringing the XpressMusic back in a new feature phone
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
KTM showcases X-Bow GTX, a 600 hp thunder machine on four wheels
KTM showcases X-Bow GTX, a 600 hp thunder machine on four wheels
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News