Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
DNB PDCET 2020 results declared at natboard.edu.in, here’s direct link to check

The Board had conducted the DNB PDCET 2020 examination on December 20, 2019, at various centres. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 15, 2020 13:37 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DNB PDCET 2020 results. (Screengrab)
The National Examination Board has released the result of DNB PDCET 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at natboard.edu.in.

The Board had conducted the DNB PDCET 2020 examination on December 20, 2019, at various centres. The candidates who will qualify the entrance examination will be eligible to participate in the counselling session.

“Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the PD-CET Information Bulletin. In case, any candidate does not fulfil the eligibility criteria, his/her name shall be automatically taken off from the merit list,” reads the official notification.

Candidates can check their results by clicking here:

1. Anaesthesiology

2. Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy

3. Nuclear Medicine

4. Obstetrics and Gynaecology

5. Ophthalmology

6. Orthopaedics

7. Otorhinolaryngology

8. Paediatrics

9. Pathology

10. Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation

11. Psychiatry

12. Radiodiagnosis

13. Radiotherapy

14. Respiratory Medicine

