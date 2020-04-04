Don’t believe in fake news about UP board exam circulated on social media, says board secretary

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 14:21 IST

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikshak Parishad that conducts UP Board exams said that a fake news is widely in circulation on social media that the board has decided to pass all class 10 and 12 board students who appeared in the examination.

In a statement, secretary of UP Board, Nina Srivastava has clarified that the board has not taken any decision to pass all class 10, 12 students who appeared in the examination.

“The fake news that is in circulation suggest board has decided to pass all the students who appeared in the exam. The fake news says no marks will be awarded and everyone will be marked passed. These are all wrong information and students are advised not to believe such fake news,” Srivastava said.

The evaluation of UP Board answer sheets was suspended from March 18 (Wednesday) in view of Covid-19 outbreak.

Evaluation of UP Board’s class 10 and 12 answer copies got under way at 275 centres across the state last month. Around 1.47 lakh teachers had been entrusted with the task of evaluating over 3 crore answer copies in 10 days. The results of class 10 and class 12 were earlier to be declared on April 24.

Around 5.61 million students had appeared in the high school and intermediate examinations of the UP Board that began from February 18.

While 2.586 million students were registered for the intermediate examination, 3.025 million in high school examination.

The high school examination got over in 12 working days (March 3) while intermediate exams concluded in 15 days (March 6).