Home / Education / DRDO CEPTAM Admin and Allied Tier 1 result 2020 declared at drdo.gov.in

DRDO CEPTAM Admin and Allied Tier 1 result 2020 declared at drdo.gov.in

Candidates who have appeared in the computer-based examination, conducted from November 17 to 23, 2019, at various centres, can check their results online at drdo.gov.in.

education Updated: Apr 24, 2020 12:46 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DRDO CEPTAM Admin and Allied Tier 1 result 2020. (Screengrab)
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has declared the result of Tier I CBT examination conducted for the recruitment of the Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing), Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing), and various other posts under Admin & Allied (A&A) Cadre on its official website.

The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 224 vacancies of the Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing), Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing), and various other posts under Admin and Allied (A&A) Cadre.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

