DRDO CEPTAM Admin and Allied Tier 1 result 2020 declared at drdo.gov.in

education

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 12:46 IST

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has declared the result of Tier I CBT examination conducted for the recruitment of the Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing), Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing), and various other posts under Admin & Allied (A&A) Cadre on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the computer-based examination, conducted from November 17 to 23, 2019, at various centres, can check their results online at drdo.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 224 vacancies of the Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing), Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing), and various other posts under Admin and Allied (A&A) Cadre.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.