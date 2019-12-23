DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2019: Registration to fill 1817 vacancies begins at drdo.gov.in, 10th pass can apply

education

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 10:16 IST

Defence Research and Development Organization has invited online application for the DRDO CEPTAM MTS recruitment on its official website. Candidates interested and eligible for the position can apply online at drdo.gov.in on or before January 23, 2020, till 5 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1817 vacancies of multi-tasking staff. Recruited candidates will get paid at Level-1 Rs 18,000-56,900 as per the 7th CPC Pay Matrix.

Important Dates:

Crucial Date of Eligibility: 23rd January 2020

Opening date for online application: 23 December 2019

Last date for online application: 23 January 2020

Tentative date of Tier 1 Exam: to be notified

Age limit:

A candidate should be between 18 – 25 years of age. Relaxation in the upper age limit for the reserved and special category will be meted as per the Government of India rules and regulations.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Whereas, candidates under the reserved category along with the women applicants are not required to pay any sort of application fee.

Educational Qualification:

10th Class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or Industrial Training Institute (ITI) pass candidates can apply for the position.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

Here’s the direct link to apply online.