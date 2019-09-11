DRDO Recruitment 2019: Notification for research associates released, check details

education

The Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), a premier laboratory of the DRDO has released a notification inviting eligible candidates to apply for the post of Research Associates. The application process starts on September 30. All interested candidates can apply for the post till October 29 from the official website, drdo.gov.in.

Vacancy:

The total number of vacancy for the post of research associate is 10.

Eligibility:

Salary:

•Research Associates: Rs 54,000/month

•Junior Research Fellows: Rs 31,000/month

Age limit:

•Research Associates: 35 years (maximum)

•Junior Research Fellows: 28 years (maximum)

The registration would involve an online payment of Rs 10 for candidates belonging to general or OBC creamy layer. For the candidates under reserved category like SC/ST/OBC non creamy layer the payment is exempted. Candidates who have filled the online application form would only be allowed to sit for the walk-in interviews.

Candidates are advised to mention the marks obtained in the qualifying examination in percentage. In case of CGPA, candidates are requested to convert the CGPA into percentage as per their university norms before mentioning it in the application form.

Here is the direct link of the notification.

