DRDO Recruitment 2020: Application process closing soon for 54 vacancies, check details here

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 14:13 IST

DRDO Recruitment 2020: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for recruitment and engagement of apprentices. There are a total of 54 vacancies. Out of the total 54 vacancies, 30 are for engagement of apprentices at the Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL), two vacancies at Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), six junior research fellow vacancies at the Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory (DEBEL) and 16 junior research fellow vacancies at the Vehicle Research and Development Establishment (VRDE).

Check Details of Vacancies here:

Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL) -- 30 vacancies- Candidates with a BSc in chemistry, BA, BCom or any subject with computer knowledge, diploma in mechanical engineering, electronics engineering, computer science or paint technology, fitter, electrician, laboratory assistant, welder, office assistant – computer assistant or 10+2 in any subject with computer knowledge

Last date to apply - December 6 Check details

Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) -- 2 vacancies--- Candidates with PhD awarded in cognitive neuroscience, bio-medical engineering and computer science and BE or BTech in bio-medical engineering, computer science, cognitive neuroscience, electronic engineering with GATE (mandatory) Or MSc or MTech in cognitive neuroscience or neuroscience with NET in first-class both at the graduate and postgraduate level.

Last date to apply- December 11 Check details

Junior research fellow Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory (DEBEL) -- 6 vacancies -- Candidates with a BE or BTech with valid NET or GATE score OR ME or MTech with first class both in graduate and postgraduate level in mechanical engineering, electronics engineering, electronics and communication engineering, instrumentation engineering, polymer science and textile, textile engineering, textile technology, textile chemistry or fibre science can apply. Check details

Junior research fellow vacancies at the Vehicle Research and Development Establishment (VRDE) --- 16 vacanices --Walk-in-interviews will be conducted in January 2021. Candidates with a BE or BTech with NET or GATE score, or ME or MTech in first class in mechanical engineering, automobile engineering, electronics engineering or computer science engineering can apply. Check details