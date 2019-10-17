DSSSB Junior environmental engineer admit card 2019 released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

education

Delhi Subordinate selection board has released the admit card for the recruitment of junior environmental engineer. Candidates who are appearing in the examination can download their admit card from its official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The online computer-based recruitment examination will be conducted on October 20, 2019. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to the examination centres or else they won’t be entertained.

How to download the admit card

1. Visit the official website

2. Click on the link that reads, ‘Download admit card for the online CBT exam for the post of junior environmental engineer (13/19) scheduled on 20th Oct 2019,’ appearing on the home page

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and log in

5. Admit card will appear on the display screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

