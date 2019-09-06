DSSSB Recruitment 2019: 982 vacancies for Assistant Teacher and JE civil announced

education

Updated: Sep 06, 2019

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on Thursday released an official notification for the recruitment of assistant teachers in Directorate of Education and Junior Engineers (Civil) in Delhi Jal Board. A total of 982 vacancies have been announced out of which 637 vacancies are for assistant teachers (Primary), 141 vacancies are for assistant teachers (Nursery) and 204 vacancies are for Junior Engineers (Civil) in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

DSSSB has invited eligible candidates to apply through the online mode, saying applications sent by any other mode will be rejected. The application process starts on September 16 and closes on October 15.

Candidates can apply online by visiting http://dsssbonline.nic.in. Candidates should read the instructions for applying carefully before filling up the online application form. The examination fee is Rs. 100, which has to be paid only through SBI e-pay. Other modes of payment will not be considered. Application of such candidates will be rejected and the fee paid by them will not be refunded.

Candidates will be selected through One Tier (T)/Two Tier (T) examination scheme. However, DSSSB reserves the right to change/amend the examination scheme, if so required, any time before the examination.

The number of vacancies advertised is provisional and can be changed any time, if required.

Note: Go through the eligibility conditions, application process and other details about the examination on the official website http://dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

