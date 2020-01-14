DSSSB Recruitment 2020: Application begins today for 710 PG teachers

education

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 09:27 IST

Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board has invited online applications for recruitment against 710 vacancies of post- graduate teachers of various subjects, in directorate of education, Delhi.

The online application process begins today, January 14 and the last date to apply is February 13, 2020.

Educational Qualification:

Applicant should possess a master’s degree in the subject concerned from any recognized University.

Degree / Diploma in training /Education.

(I) Having obtained Ph.D Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized University/Institution.

OR

(II) Having obtained First Division in Higher Secondary, Degree and Post Graduate Examination with the Mandatory condition that the candidate will acquire the B.Ed. / B.T. qualification within a period not exceeding three years from the date of his joining the service.

Check official notification here

Experience:

3 years experience of teaching in a College /Higher Secondary School/ High School in the subject concerned.

Details of Post:

PGT Biology - Male

PGT Biology –Female

PGT Chemistry - Male

PGT Chemistry - Female

PGT Commerce -- Male

PGT Commerce -- Female

PGT English – Male

PGT English - Female

PGT History – Male

PGT Maths – Male

PGT Maths – Female

PGT Physics – Male

PGT Physics – Female

PGT Sanskrit – Female

PGT Geography --- Male

PGT Punjabi - Female

Educational and Vocational Guidance Counselor (EVGC) - Male

Educational and Vocational Guidance Counselor (EVGC)- Female