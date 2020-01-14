DSSSB Recruitment 2020: Application begins today for 710 PG teachers
Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board has invited online applications for 710 of post- graduate teachers of various subjects, in directorate of education, Delhi.education Updated: Jan 14, 2020 09:27 IST
Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board has invited online applications for recruitment against 710 vacancies of post- graduate teachers of various subjects, in directorate of education, Delhi.
The online application process begins today, January 14 and the last date to apply is February 13, 2020.
Educational Qualification:
Applicant should possess a master’s degree in the subject concerned from any recognized University.
Degree / Diploma in training /Education.
(I) Having obtained Ph.D Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized University/Institution.
OR
(II) Having obtained First Division in Higher Secondary, Degree and Post Graduate Examination with the Mandatory condition that the candidate will acquire the B.Ed. / B.T. qualification within a period not exceeding three years from the date of his joining the service.
Check official notification here
Experience:
3 years experience of teaching in a College /Higher Secondary School/ High School in the subject concerned.
Details of Post:
PGT Biology - Male
PGT Biology –Female
PGT Chemistry - Male
PGT Chemistry - Female
PGT Commerce -- Male
PGT Commerce -- Female
PGT English – Male
PGT English - Female
PGT History – Male
PGT Maths – Male
PGT Maths – Female
PGT Physics – Male
PGT Physics – Female
PGT Sanskrit – Female
PGT Geography --- Male
PGT Punjabi - Female
Educational and Vocational Guidance Counselor (EVGC) - Male
Educational and Vocational Guidance Counselor (EVGC)- Female