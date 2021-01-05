e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / DTE Assam Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant admit card 2021 to be released today

DTE Assam Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant admit card 2021 to be released today

DTE Assam Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant admit card 2021: Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination will be able to download their call letters online at dte.assam.gov.in.

education Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 13:28 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DTE Assam Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant admit card 2021.
DTE Assam Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant admit card 2021.(PTI file)
         

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam will release the admit card for Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant recruitment exam on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, on its official website.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination will be able to download their call letters online at dte.assam.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the directorate will conduct the recruitment examination on January 17, 2021.

How to download DTE Assam Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant admit card 2021 after it is released:

Visit the official website at dte.assam.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link to download DTE Assam Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant admit card 2021

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The DTE Assam Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

top news
Ladakh was the starting point. India-China ties are getting complicated
Ladakh was the starting point. India-China ties are getting complicated
20 more people in India positive for new UK Covid strain; total reaches 58
20 more people in India positive for new UK Covid strain; total reaches 58
Restore vandalised temple in two weeks: Pak SC tells KP’s provincial govt
Restore vandalised temple in two weeks: Pak SC tells KP’s provincial govt
Supreme Court clears redevelopment plan for Central Vista project
Supreme Court clears redevelopment plan for Central Vista project
Farmers continue protests a day after talks with Centre remain inconclusive
Farmers continue protests a day after talks with Centre remain inconclusive
Andhra cop salutes daughter on duty, viral photo wins hearts
Andhra cop salutes daughter on duty, viral photo wins hearts
Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri borders remain blocked, rain worsens traffic woes
Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri borders remain blocked, rain worsens traffic woes
‘Farmers adamant’: Govt fails to pacify protestors; watch what happened in meet
‘Farmers adamant’: Govt fails to pacify protestors; watch what happened in meet
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In