DU admissions 2019: More seats for theatre, less for Yoga

Candidates seeking admission in Delhi University (DU) colleges under the extracurricular activities (ECA) quota will have better chances of getting a seat if they choose theatre as their discipline.

The maximum number of ECA seats, 110, is available in theatre under the ECA quota in 49 colleges this year, followed by Indian vocal music in which 83 seats are being offered in 53 colleges. Indian classical dance with 80 seats in 45 colleges and National Cadet Corps (NCC) 65 with seats in 24 come next.

There are 14 recognised activities -- creative writing, dance, debate, digital media, fine arts, music, music instrumental (Indian), music instrumental (western), theatre, quiz, divinity, NCC, NSS and yoga -- under the ECA quota this year. NCC is a triservices youth organisation, comprising army, navy and air wings.

The NCC cadets are given basic military training at schools, colleges and universities. However, they have no liability for active military service once they complete their training. Officials in the university’s admission committee said that unlike previous years when debate, dance and music would be the most sought after disciplines, this time it is theatre.

“Previous trends show that dance, debate and music had been the most favoured ECA disciplines in DU Colleges. Theatre has been very popular but this is the first time when almost all colleges having extra-curricular activities are offering seats to those pursuing theatrics,” said a member of the committee.

Some colleges have introduced theatre this year. Achla Bharti, cultural committee convener at Deshbandhu College, said the college will form a theatre team this year. “In the last few years, there was a lot of enthusiasm among students about street and stage theatre. The craze is even more for street plays or nukkad nataks. The themes are also very sensitive and enlightening. Gauging the interest, we have decided to form a team and get them experts from drama schools such as the NSD (National School of Drama) for regular workshops,” she said.

Yoga, which was a part of the sports quota activities till last year, has been included in ECA. But with this shift, the number of seats being offered by colleges in yoga is down to 10 from last year’s 23.

Pradeep Sharma, member of DU’s physical education teachers’ association, said the “abrupt” shift of yoga from sports to ECA led to the reduction in seats. “Most colleges had included yoga in their sports quota list. They had to remove it when the admission committee excluded yoga from the list of recognised games along with 11 other activities. The colleges had already submitted their requirements for ECA activities by then,” he said.

Students are concerned. “Only 7 colleges are offering seats in yoga this year, of which, four are all-women colleges. It looks impossible to get a seat in the discipline this year,” said Sharad Panwar, a resident of Rohini who has been practising yoga for the last five years.

DU colleges reserve 5% seats for sports and extracurricular activities quota, collectively. The colleges submit names of sports/activities where they need students under these quotas. Candidates will have to appear in trials for their preferred discipline.

For ECA, candidates will have to appear in trials at two levels— preliminary and finals. 75 marks will be given based of trials and the remaining 25 on certificates submitted by candidates. The trials are likely from June 25.

This year, for the first time, DU colleges have mentioned the names of musical instruments, both Indian and western, for admission in instrumental music. For instance, around 28 colleges want students who know how to play tabla. Similarly, colleges are offering seats to students who can play the harmonium, sitar, dholak, drum, sitar, guitar and sarod, among other instruments.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 12:23 IST