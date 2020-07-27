e-paper
Home / Education / DU Admissions 2020: Admissions under ECA category to be held on basis of certificates

DU Admissions 2020: “The registration for admission to all courses (UG, PG, M.Phil./ Ph.D) through entrance shall close on July 31. However, the registration for admission through merit shall remain open till August 31,” it said.

education Updated: Jul 27, 2020 08:47 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
(HT File)
         

Delhi University on Sunday said admissions under the extra-curricular (ECA) category will be held on the basis of certificates, while the registration for merit-based courses will be open till August 31. This year, the varsity had decided to not hold the extra-curricular activities (ECA) admissions, barring those having NCC and NSS certificates in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. But it was decided last week that the varsity will revisit its decision and on Sunday, the varsity said admissions under 12 categories, including music, dance, divinity, yoga, will be held this year on the basis of certificates.

Earlier, the last date for registration was July 4 but it was later extended to July 18 and subsequently to July 31 for both merit-based and entrance-based courses. Now, the date for merit-based courses has been extended to August 31. The cut-offs are likely to be announced in September.

The applicants willing to register under the ECA can do so from August 1 to 31. Applicants who have already registered and wish to apply under the ECA category can also do so from August 1 to 31 after paying an additional fee of Rs 100.

Applicants may register for a maximum of three ECA categories, it said.

“Admissions under ECA will be done based on merit/participation certificates of applicants. Applicants would be required to upload a maximum of best five certificates of preceding three years (May 1, 2017 to April 30, 2020). Undated certificates will not be considered for marking,” the varsity said.

Certificates uploaded by an applicant shall be scrutinised and evaluated out of a maximum of 100 marks. Applicants scoring 20 marks and above in uploaded certificates shall be eligible for final merit list of admission on the basis of ECA.

The marks under the ECA category will be awarded based on the sum of the total marks awarded in the three best certificates uploaded by a candidate.

Forensic examination of certificates of all admitted candidates under the ECA category will be done, it said.

The varsity said editing of forms will not be allowed in their registered email ID, category and gender, in the number of courses an applicant has chosen for entrance test in the undergraduate courses, entrance test centre chosen by the applicants at the time of registration.

Applicants would be allowed to replace or update documents -- caste certificate, EWS certificate, mark-sheet, minority certificate, medical certificate, supporting documents for ECA and sports.

The window for editing is likely to be announced in between the third week of August to the second week of September this year.

