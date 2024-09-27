Edit Profile
Friday, Sep 27, 2024
    DU Election 2024 Live: Voting for Delhi University Students' Union underway

    By HT Education Desk
    Sep 27, 2024 12:44 PM IST
    DU Election 2024 Live: Students of day classes will cast their votes between 8:30 am and 1 pm and students of evening classes will vote between 3 pm and 7:30 pm
    Students along with their identity wait to cast their vote during the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) Election at Miranda House in North Campus
    Students along with their identity wait to cast their vote during the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) Election at Miranda House in North Campus

    DU Election 2024 Live: Voting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Election 2024-25 is underway. As per the official notification issued by the university, students of day classes will cast their votes between 8:30 am and 1 pm and students of evening classes will vote between 3 pm and 7:30 pm....Read More

    The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has fielded Rishabh Choudhary for President, Bhanu Pratap Singh for Vice President, Mitravinda Karanwal for Secretary, and Aman Kapasiya for Joint Secretary.

    Congress's student wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI) panel include Ronak Khatri for President, Yash Nandal for Vice President, Namrata Jeph (Meena) for Secretary and Lokesh Choudhary for Joint Secretary.

    All India Students' Association (AISA)'s Saavy Gupta and Ayush Mondal are contesting for President and Vice President posts and Students' Federation of India (SFI) candidates Anamika K and Sneha Aggarwal are contesting for Secretary and Joint Secretary posts.

    HC allowed voting, puts stay on counting

    A day before the DUSU election 2024, the Delhi High Court permitted the university to proceed with the election but halted the vote counting, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, until all the defacement material was removed and public property was restored.

    “This court directs that the elections process may proceed yet no counting of votes shall take place either on Delhi University (Students' Union) elections or on college elections till this court is satisfied that posters, hoardings, graffiti, spray paints are removed and public property is restored,” the bench of Chief Justice-designate Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said.

    The court directed the varsity to file a fresh status report and ensure that EVMs and ballot boxes to be used in elections are kept safe until further orders. It also directed the university to pay expenses incurred by the civic authorities in removing the defacement and added that the varsity might recover the amount from the candidates thereafter.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow live updates on DUSU elections 2024 below.

    Sep 27, 2024 12:44 PM IST

    DU Election 2024 Live: Check voting timing

    DU Election 2024 Live: As per the official notification issued by the university, students of day classes will cast their votes between 8:30 am and 1 pm and students of evening classes will vote between 3 pm and 7:30 pm.

    Sep 27, 2024 12:12 PM IST

    DU Election 2024 Live: Vice President candidates

    Ayush Mondal - Law Centre – II

    Banashree Das - South Delhi Campus

    Bhanu Pratap Singh - Law Centre – I

    Rovin Singh - Department of Buddhist Studies

    Yash Nandal - Department of Buddhist Studies

    Sep 27, 2024 11:41 AM IST

    DU Election 2024 Live: Candidates for Secretary post

    Adithyan MA - Motilal Nehru College (Evening)

    Mitravinda Karanwal - Lakshmi Bai College

    Namrata Jeph - Kirori Mal College

    Sneha Aggarwal - Law Centre - II

    Sep 27, 2024 11:40 AM IST

    DU Election 2024 Live: Candidates for Joint Secretary post

    DU Election 2024 Live: Four students are contesting the Joint Secretary post-

    Aman Kapasiya - Department of Buddhist Studies

    Anamika K - South Delhi Campus

    Anjana Sukumaran - Law Centre – II

    Lokesh Choudhary - Department of Buddhist Studies

    Sep 27, 2024 11:38 AM IST

    DU Election 2024 Live: Candidates for President post

    DU Election 2024 Live: Eight candidates are in the contest for the President post-

    Aniket Madke (Law Centre - II)

    Badee U Zaman (Zakir Husain Delhi College)

    Pinki (Department of Buddhist Studies)

    Rishabh Choudhary (Department of Buddhist Studies)

    Ronak Khatri (Campus Law Centre)

    Saavy Gupta (Law Centre - II)

    Sheetal (Shyama Prasad Mukherji College)

    Shivam Maurya (Hindu College)

    Sep 27, 2024 11:34 AM IST

    DU Election 2024 Live: Heavy security inside north campus

    Sep 27, 2024 11:31 AM IST

    DUSU Election 2024 Liv: Visuals from outside Ramjas College

    Voting for DUSU Election 2024 is underway at Ramjas College.

    Sep 27, 2024 11:29 AM IST

    DU Election 2024 Live: Voting underway

    DU Election 2024 Live: Delhi University students are voting for the 2024 DUSU (Delhi University Students' Union) election today, September 27. Students of day classes are voting between 8:30 am and 1 pm and students of evening classes will vote from 3 pm to 7:30 pm.

