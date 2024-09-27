DU Election 2024 Live: Voting for Delhi University Students' Union underway

Students along with their identity wait to cast their vote during the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) Election at Miranda House in North Campus

DU Election 2024 Live: Voting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Election 2024-25 is underway. As per the official notification issued by the university, students of day classes will cast their votes between 8:30 am and 1 pm and students of evening classes will vote between 3 pm and 7:30 pm....Read More

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has fielded Rishabh Choudhary for President, Bhanu Pratap Singh for Vice President, Mitravinda Karanwal for Secretary, and Aman Kapasiya for Joint Secretary.

Congress's student wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI) panel include Ronak Khatri for President, Yash Nandal for Vice President, Namrata Jeph (Meena) for Secretary and Lokesh Choudhary for Joint Secretary.

All India Students' Association (AISA)'s Saavy Gupta and Ayush Mondal are contesting for President and Vice President posts and Students' Federation of India (SFI) candidates Anamika K and Sneha Aggarwal are contesting for Secretary and Joint Secretary posts.

HC allowed voting, puts stay on counting

A day before the DUSU election 2024, the Delhi High Court permitted the university to proceed with the election but halted the vote counting, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, until all the defacement material was removed and public property was restored.

“This court directs that the elections process may proceed yet no counting of votes shall take place either on Delhi University (Students' Union) elections or on college elections till this court is satisfied that posters, hoardings, graffiti, spray paints are removed and public property is restored,” the bench of Chief Justice-designate Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said.

The court directed the varsity to file a fresh status report and ensure that EVMs and ballot boxes to be used in elections are kept safe until further orders. It also directed the university to pay expenses incurred by the civic authorities in removing the defacement and added that the varsity might recover the amount from the candidates thereafter.

(With inputs from PTI)

