DU Election 2024 Live: Voting for Delhi University Students' Union underway
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has fielded Rishabh Choudhary for President, Bhanu Pratap Singh for Vice President, Mitravinda Karanwal for Secretary, and Aman Kapasiya for Joint Secretary.
Congress's student wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI) panel include Ronak Khatri for President, Yash Nandal for Vice President, Namrata Jeph (Meena) for Secretary and Lokesh Choudhary for Joint Secretary.
All India Students' Association (AISA)'s Saavy Gupta and Ayush Mondal are contesting for President and Vice President posts and Students' Federation of India (SFI) candidates Anamika K and Sneha Aggarwal are contesting for Secretary and Joint Secretary posts.
HC allowed voting, puts stay on counting
A day before the DUSU election 2024, the Delhi High Court permitted the university to proceed with the election but halted the vote counting, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, until all the defacement material was removed and public property was restored.
“This court directs that the elections process may proceed yet no counting of votes shall take place either on Delhi University (Students' Union) elections or on college elections till this court is satisfied that posters, hoardings, graffiti, spray paints are removed and public property is restored,” the bench of Chief Justice-designate Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said.
The court directed the varsity to file a fresh status report and ensure that EVMs and ballot boxes to be used in elections are kept safe until further orders. It also directed the university to pay expenses incurred by the civic authorities in removing the defacement and added that the varsity might recover the amount from the candidates thereafter.
DU Election 2024 Live: Check voting timing
DU Election 2024 Live: As per the official notification issued by the university, students of day classes will cast their votes between 8:30 am and 1 pm and students of evening classes will vote between 3 pm and 7:30 pm.
DU Election 2024 Live: Vice President candidates
Ayush Mondal - Law Centre – II
Banashree Das - South Delhi Campus
Bhanu Pratap Singh - Law Centre – I
Rovin Singh - Department of Buddhist Studies
Yash Nandal - Department of Buddhist Studies
DU Election 2024 Live: Candidates for Secretary post
Adithyan MA - Motilal Nehru College (Evening)
Mitravinda Karanwal - Lakshmi Bai College
Namrata Jeph - Kirori Mal College
Sneha Aggarwal - Law Centre - II
DU Election 2024 Live: Candidates for Joint Secretary post
DU Election 2024 Live: Four students are contesting the Joint Secretary post-
Aman Kapasiya - Department of Buddhist Studies
Anamika K - South Delhi Campus
Anjana Sukumaran - Law Centre – II
Lokesh Choudhary - Department of Buddhist Studies
DU Election 2024 Live: Candidates for President post
DU Election 2024 Live: Eight candidates are in the contest for the President post-
Aniket Madke (Law Centre - II)
Badee U Zaman (Zakir Husain Delhi College)
Pinki (Department of Buddhist Studies)
Rishabh Choudhary (Department of Buddhist Studies)
Ronak Khatri (Campus Law Centre)
Saavy Gupta (Law Centre - II)
Sheetal (Shyama Prasad Mukherji College)
Shivam Maurya (Hindu College)
