DUSU polls: Students launch drive to remove defacement after HC intervention; voting underway

An exercise was launched on Friday to remove all posters and banners put up by student organisations across Delhi University's north campus for the DUSU poll campaign. Voting for DUSU polls is underway amid high security on Friday in the north and south campuses of the university.(Raj k Raj)

The action comes a day after the Delhi High Court halted the counting of votes of Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections till all the defacement material, including posters, hoarding and graffiti, is removed and public property is restored.

Speaking to PTI on the matter, Rajesh Singh, the returning officer for the elections, said, "The majority of the hoardings, posters, and banners violating the rules have been removed. The process to remove any other such posters is underway. We called a meeting of all the candidates contesting the elections and directed them to take down these materials," Singh said.

Meanwhile, voting for DUSU polls is underway amid high security on Friday in the north and south campuses of the university.

Students who were on the campus to cast their votes said the campus is much cleaner now than in previous days.

"Large banners and posters were almost entirely removed overnight," a female student said, adding that the once-cluttered roads, crowded with oversized campaign posters, now appear clean.

On Thursday, a bench of Chief Justice-designate Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said the election process may proceed but the counting of votes will not take place till the court is satisfied that defacement of property has been removed.

The counting of votes was to be held on Saturday.

Namrata Jeph Meena, an NSUI nominee for the secretary post, told PTI, "After the court order, we started cleaning the campus. It took double the effort to remove the posters and banners."

"While putting up the posters and banners, we pasted them wherever we found empty space. But when it came to removing them, we had to search for our own posters and banners, which took almost half the night," she added.

With the polls underway, the atmosphere on campus is charged, with students displaying a mix of excitement and nervous anticipation about the results.

The voting officially began at 8.50 am, with long queues of students eagerly waiting to cast their votes.

Around 1.40 lakh students are eligible to vote. A total of 21 candidates are vying for positions, with eight contesting for the post of president, five for vice president, and four each for the posts of joint secretary and secretary.

