DU fourth cut-off list: 20% seats left, a few top courses still open

Only about 20% undergraduate seats are left for admissions at Delhi University colleges under the fourth cut-off list released on Thursday night but some popular courses such as Economics (Hons) and English (Hons) are still open at a few colleges.

The drop in cut-offs for many courses ranged from 0.25 to 0.50 percentage points and for many others it remained same as the third list.

Out of the 56,000 total seats available in DU colleges, as many as 44,700 seats were filled by the end of admissions under the third cut-off list, a university official said.

Admission to Economics (Hons), BCom (Hons) and English (Hons) were open at Hans Raj College where the cut-off was 96.75% for the first two courses and 95.75% for the last.

At Hindu College, admissions were open for Economics (Hons) and English (Hons) at 97.25% and 96%, respectively.

Economics (Hons), which was reopened for admission at Lady Shri Ram College during the third cut-off list, was closed for admission under the fourth list. Only Philosophy (Hons), BA Programme and Statistics (Hons) were open at the college at 92%, 93.50% and 97%, respectively.

The cut-off for Economics (Hons) was 96.75%, a drop of 0.25 percentage points at Miranda House. For English (Hons), the cut-off remained same as the last list at 96.50%. Sanskrit (Hons), Sociology (Hons) and BA Programme was open for admission at 65%, 94.75% and 94.75%.

At Ramjas College, out of the 18 courses admissions were closed at five courses. Economics (Hons) was available at 96.75%, English (Hons) at 95.25%, History (Hons) at 94.75%, Political Science (Hons) at 95.50%.

The maximum number of admissions till now is in BA Programme with 7,538 students being admitted in different colleges. In BCom, there have been 4,711 admissions while in BCom (Hons) 4,511 were admitted.

The top three courses in which students withdrew admissions were Bcom (Hons), BCom and BA Programme.

“Many students take admission in these courses in whichever college they get in the first two lists. But later, they move to other colleges which they consider as better as cut-offs drop in subsequent lists,” a DU official said.

This year, DU will announce only five cut-off lists and conduct central counselling for the remaining seats in the undergraduate courses.

Admissions under the fourth list will start on Friday and continue on Saturday and Monday.

Verification of documents and approval of admission will happen from 9.30 to 1.30 pm for regular shift colleges and 4pm to 7 pm for evening shift colleges.