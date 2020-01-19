DU Recruitment 2020: Kirori Mal college to fill 65 vacancies of Assistant Professor, apply now

education

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 12:51 IST

Kirori Mal college, Delhi University has invited online applications for the recruitment of Assistant professors in various departments on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post online at du.ac.in on or before February 3, 2020.

Kirori Mal college is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 65 vacancies of Assistant professors in various departments. Out of which, two vacancies are for Bengali, 6 for botany, 6 for chemistry, 3 for commerce, one for computer science, one for economics, 2 for English, 2 for geography, 3 for Hindi, 3 for history, 7 for maths, 11 for physics, 5 for political science, 3 for Sanskrit, 3 for statistics, one for Urdu, and 6 for zoology.

Educational Qualifications:

1.A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

2.Candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or CSIR (exemptions from NET and having acquired Ph.D shall be granted in accordance with UGC Regulations.)

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

Here’s thedirect link to apply online.