DU registrations closed despite high court’s order

Despite Delhi High Court’s Friday order which extended the date of registrations for admission in undergraduate (UG) courses to June 22, Delhi University’s online admission portal remained inactive on Saturday. Many students complained that they could not fill their forms and submit the application fee online.

The registrations on the online admission portal remained closed by the time this report was filed.

The HC on Friday had directed DU to extend the registration date after hearing three petitions challenging DU’s recently amended eligibility criteria for admissions for several courses. The court had also ordered DU to allow students to apply for admission based on the 2018-19 eligibility criteria.

However, on Saturday aspirants could not access the online portal. “I tried to fill the form thrice on Saturday but couldn’t and the portal did not even mention that the registrations were closed. I had even checked the schedule uploaded by the university on its official website, but it was also not updated,” Shreyasi Sehgal (16), a resident of Mayur Vihar, said.

Many candidates could not pay their pending applications fee as well. After HC’sorder I had tried to submit my pending registration fee on Saturday but found that the portal was inactive,” Harsh Sharma, a resident of Kashmere Gate, said

Officials who handle the website during admissions said they did not receive any communication from the administration. “We have been waiting since last night for a nod to re-start the registration process as directed by the court on Friday. But there is no direction from the administration and the admission committee as of now,” an official, requesting anonymity, said.

Despite several attempts, DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi, Registrar Tarun Das and chairperson of the admission committee Rajeev Gupta did not respond to calls and messages.

A senior official said the admission committee held a meeting on Saturday evening and decided to comply with the court’s order. “We are waiting for a nod from the VC’s office,” the official said.

