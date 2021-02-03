IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / DU reopening: Teachers 'struggle' to find adequate facilities on day 1
Delhi University.(HT file)
Delhi University.(HT file)
education

DU reopening: Teachers 'struggle' to find adequate facilities on day 1

DU reopening: Teachers 'struggle' to find adequate facilities on day 1; blame 'mindless order'
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:22 PM IST

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) on Monday criticised the varsity for not giving colleges and teachers "adequate time for preparation" on the first day of limited reopening of colleges.

The Delhi University issued a notification on January 29 to the varsity staff and instructed them to "attend to their workplace" from Monday, which the teachers' association termed as "mindless" and demanded its "immediate withdrawal".

It had also announced that it will allow final year students for practical classes at all its colleges.

"Today, teachers turned up at the workplace to find that they had to struggle to find an appropriate space from where they could teach. The internet collapsed in many colleges and teachers were found roaming around with their portable devices or laptops to be able to meet their online classes," DUTA president Rajib Ray alleged in a statement.

The Delhi University allowed final year students, who need to use college facilities for their practicals, to return to campuses, while making staff's presence mandatory from Monday.

The DUTA claimed that it had pointed it out to the vice-chancellor that the order "was bound to create chaos and confusion".

"No proper mechanism had been put in place to ensure no disruption to the teaching learning process before issuance of the order. It was clear that all teaching had to be conducted in the digital mode, hence, expecting teachers to be at home to take classes and in the college to mark their attendance was ridiculous," it alleged.

"The DUTA takes strong exception to this mindless order and demands its immediate withdrawal so that precious teaching time is not wasted and classes remain unmet," the DUTA added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi university college student duta college reopening
app
Close
Delhi University.(HT file)
Delhi University.(HT file)
education

DU reopening: Teachers 'struggle' to find adequate facilities on day 1

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:22 PM IST
DU reopening: Teachers 'struggle' to find adequate facilities on day 1; blame 'mindless order'
READ FULL STORY
Close
BPSC Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
BPSC Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

BPSC Recruitment 2021: 38 vacancies for Art and Culture officers on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:17 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at bpsc.bih.nic.in on or before March 2, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (REUTERS)
Representational image. (REUTERS)
education

Punjab school closed after 14 students, 3 teachers test positive for virus

PTI, Nawanshahr
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:05 PM IST
Samples of more teachers and students, including those from the primary section, are being collected by the Health Department, the officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (PTI)
Representational image. (PTI)
education

Bengal govt exploring possibilities to reopen schools from Feb 12

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Bengal govt exploring possibilities to reopen schools from Feb 12
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Jitendra Singh.(PTI file)
Union minister Jitendra Singh.(PTI file)
education

Include border area in itinerary of education tours for students: Jitendra Singh

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Include border areas in itinerary of regular education tours for students: Jitendra Singh
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
board exams

11-year-old boy from Chhattisgarh set to appear for Class 10 board exams

PTI, Durg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:22 PM IST
Chhattisgarh: 11-year-old boy set to appear for Class 10 board exams
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out
UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out
exam results

UPSC civil services results 2019: Marks of recommended candidates released

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:00 PM IST
  • The commission had declared the UPSC CSE final results on August 4, 2020, in which 829 candidates qualified the examination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main 2021.(PTI file)
JEE Main 2021.(PTI file)
admissions

JEE Main 2021: Registration deadline extended till Jan 23, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:48 AM IST
  • Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to pay the registration fee is January 24, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS RRB officer scale II, III results 2020.(Screengrab )
IBPS RRB officer scale II, III results 2020.(Screengrab )
exam results

IBPS RRB officer scale II, III results 2020 declared, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:41 AM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check the results online at ibps.in on or before February 7, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GPAT 2021.(Screengrab )
GPAT 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

GPAT 2021: Application correction window opens at gpat.nta.nic.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:22 AM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the GPAT 2021 can make corrections in their forms online at gpat.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
lucknow news

UP CM suggests reopening schools from class 6 onwards in next 10 days

By Rajeev Mullick | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:18 AM IST
  • Yogi Adityanath orders assessment of Covid situation so that a decision is taken; universities asked to hold annual exams in May
READ FULL STORY
Close
IGNOU
IGNOU
competitive exams

IGNOU December TEE 2020: Last date to submit exam form with late fee extended

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:35 AM IST
  • Students can now submit the IGNOU Term End Examination form online at ignou.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NTA UGC NET December 2020.(Screengrab)
NTA UGC NET December 2020.(Screengrab)
competitive exams

NTA UGC NET December 2020 online registration begins, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:04 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UGC NET 2020 examination online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. on or before March 2, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(HT file)
Representational image.(HT file)
education

Uttar Pradesh may reopen schools soon

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:50 AM IST
The Chief Minister's Office said the classes should be resumed only after complete evaluation of the situation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SSC CHSL Tier-2 admit card 2019.(Screengrab )
SSC CHSL Tier-2 admit card 2019.(Screengrab )
employment news

SSC CHSL Tier-2 admit card 2019 for central region released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:26 AM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit cards by visiting the regional website of SSC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP