Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

DU teachers too join students’ stir against upcoming pvt building in North Campus

Delhi University student Raja Choudhary has been on a hunger strike since Sunday. He has been joined in his protest by other students, including Pallavi Raj, Amisha Nanda, Nayan Yadav and Srishti Parihar.

education Updated: Nov 13, 2019 09:03 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) members in a protest
Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) members in a protest(File)
         

The Delhi University professors too have joined the ongoing indefinite hunger strike by students against the proposed construction of a 39-storey residential building in DU’s North Campus.

Professor Bipin Tiwari, a faculty member of the Department of Political Science, observed a day-long hunger strike along with the students on Tuesday.

Prof Tiwari joined the agitating students a day after Professor Rasal Singh of Kirori Mal College participated in the hunger strike with them.

Delhi University student Raja Choudhary has been on a hunger strike since Sunday. He has been joined in his protest by other students, including Pallavi Raj, Amisha Nanda, Nayan Yadav and Srishti Parihar.

The students and teachers are opposed to the upcoming building in the North Campus, claiming that it is is being built on public land.

DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi too has also supported the students’ movement against the building.  Students point out that the residential building will overlook women’s hostels and will be a threat to their privacy.  The students have been protesting since November 4 against upcoming residential building in the DU campus, demanding that the land must be returned to university by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, which has allegedly given it to a private builder.

The land had been allocated to the DMRC for the metro project. “The lieutenant governor must revoke the permission granted for this private building construction and put a permanent stay on this construction,” the students have demanded.  “The Prime Minister Office must intervene in this matter and set up a special committee to inquire into this scam. The committee should comprise Vice Chancellor and student leaders and others,” they demanded.

