DU V-C pens letter to alumni, urges them to contribute in fight against Covid-19

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 15:30 IST

Delhi University’s vice chancellor has written a note to its alumni network informing about the ‘DU Care for Neighbour’ programme launched by the varsity in the wake of coronavirus pandemic to help the poor and homeless in the neighbourhoods of its North and South campuses.

The university has constituted a special task force with a diverse representation that meets regularly through virtual mode to discuss impending challenges and solutions.The VC has also asked the alumni of DU to contribute in the fight of coronavirus pandemic and urged them to ‘intensify’ their efforts in serving the society in whatever form they can and wherever they are located.

“Your alma mater has always been committed to national service. You would be glad to know that this time also we are doing our best to meet the pandemic challenge not only on our own but also in cooperation with our government and committed individuals like you,” VC Yogesh Tyagi wrote to the alumni in his letter.

“Together, we can enrich each other’s lives, nourish humanity with greater unity of purpose and hope to build a better world. We will be glad to know about your efforts in this direction and get inspired. Keep us posted about your efforts by writing to us at UnitedAgainstCorona@du.ac.in,” the letter reads.

The VC also said that they are taking care of the students who are still residing in the university hostel.

“Majority of our students hail from different parts of India and some from countries across the globe. We are taking care of those who continue to reside in our hostels,” the letter reads.

Moreover, the faculty and staff members of all the departments and constituent colleges of the university have collectively contributed their one- day’s salary amounting to over four crore rupees to the PM- CARES fund.