e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Sep 08, 2019

DUSU polls 2019: NSUI launches campaign song

The National Students’ Union of India’s (NSUI) soundtrack has been written and developed by Delhi University students to express their opinions in a way the youth of today can connect to.

education Updated: Sep 08, 2019 11:56 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image.(Sushil Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

The Congress-affiliated NSUI on Saturday launched its official campaign song for the Delhi University Students’ Union polls to be held on September 12.

The National Students’ Union of India’s (NSUI) soundtrack has been written and developed by Delhi University students to express their opinions in a way the youth of today can connect to, the party said.  The NSUI is setting up examples for next generation student politics, they added.  The party has fielded Chetna Tyagi for the president post. It is after a gap of 11 years that the student outfit has fielded a woman candidate for the top DUSU post.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 11:50 IST

tags
more from education
trending topics
Ram Jethmalani Passes AwayHTLS 2019Chhichhore reviewChandrayaan 2Isro chief K SivanAlia BhattRam Jethmalani DeathArticle 370England vs AustraliaRam Jethmalani
top news
    latest news
      don't miss