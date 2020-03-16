E-learning in Delhi varsities in times of coronavirus epidemic

education

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 08:49 IST

Colleges and universities across the capital are going the extra mile to ensure that the learning process continues even as the institutes remain closed owing to the 2019 novel coronavirus threat.

From uploading e-lectures and digital reading material, to allowing video calls during class hours to clarify doubts, colleges and universities across Delhi are doing it all. Last week, the Delhi government had announced that schools, colleges, and universities in the capital should remain closed till March 31 as precautionary measure.

Following the directive, universities — like Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia — suspended regular classes and issued guidelines on sharing e-resources with students to continue in the teaching-learning process.

Several colleges have fallen back on unique methods. For instance, Ramjas College, which had developed a dashboard last year connecting students and teachers, will be expanding its functionality.

Principal Manoj Khanna said, “Teachers were already using our dashboard to send assignments and upload e-lectures accessible by students of that subject. We are now modifying and have expanded the size so that more material can be uploaded to prepare e-modules. Students can also upload queries which can later be addressed by teachers.”

Due to existing digital platforms like MHRD’s SWAYAM and UGC’s Consortium for Educational Communication, several teachers had already prepared e-learning material that could be disseminated among students.

“The e-resources which were already prepared have also been uploaded on platforms like YouTube. Since we had already covered three-fourths of the syllabus, that material is being used for revision by science students who have their practicals towards the end of April,” said Hardeep Kaur, who teaches in the Zoology department at Ramjas.

Colleges like Miranda House are also working on a similar mechanism where teachers can share e-resources which can only be accessed by their students. “While classroom teaching will not take place, we will be having an academic committee meeting on Monday to discuss the modalities,” said principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda.

Jamia Millia Islamia has also asked its teachers to carry out internal assessment online, in addition to sharing e-resources. The university library also offered “customised services” for “downloading research and teaching material required” to circulate among students.

Media coordinator Ahmad Azeem said, “Teachers, who were going to give lectures, will share those along with references and reading materials on groups. They will also be available in their departments during class hours for discussions on Skype. Internal assessments will be taken it in the form of assignments via email till March 31.”

Students, meanwhile however, remained concerned. “We had several submissions and internals during this period. We are concerned that the burden will increase in April. The e-learning thing is first of its own kind and we don’t know how efficient it will be,” said Gourangi Varma, a second-year undergraduate student at Miranda House.

Academic council members have also written to the vice chancellor asking him to consider “extending the duration of the semester” and “make corresponding changes in the examination schedule.”

Meanwhile, teachers and students of Daulat Ram College remained in a fix after they received informal communication to conduct their mid-semester examinations from Monday. This comes despite the DU circular asking colleges to postpone all internal exams till March 31. Principal Savita Roy did not comment on the matter .

Requesting anonymity, a teacher from the college said the message of holding exams online was relayed on WhatsApp. “Initially, it was announced that mid-sem exams would be cancelled. But on Saturday , we received communication that exams would be conducted as per schedule by different departments. Teachers and students are both concerned about this.”