ECIL Recruitment 2020: 64 vacancies on offer, check details here

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 14:40 IST

Electronics Corporations of India Limited have invited online applications for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee. The selection shall be through GATE 2018 or GATE 2019 scores followed by an interview. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at careers.ecil.co.in on or before January 4, 2020, till 4 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 64 vacancies of Graduate engineer trainee. Out of which, 30 posts are for Electronics and communication engineers, 24 for Mechanical engineers and 10 for Computer science engineers. However, the vacancies are provisional and may vary depending on the organizational need.

Stipend during Training period: Rs. 48,160/- p.m.

Age limit:

Candidate belonging to the general category should not be more than 25 years old on or before November 30, 2019. Age relaxations will be followed as per the government guidelines for SC/ST/OBC/ EWS and PWDs applicants from time to time.

Educational Qualification:

First-class engineering degree with minimum 65% marks in aggregate (Second Class with 55% for SC/STs) from AICTE approved colleges / recognized Indian Universities in the relevant discipline.

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to General/OBC category (including non-creamy layer)/EWS have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 500. Applicable bank charges/taxes, if any, has to be borne by the candidates.

Candidates from the reserved category are exempted from the payment of application fee.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

Here’s the direct link to apply online.