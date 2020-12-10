JEE, NEET, CBSE exams 2021 Live Updates: Education minister to hold Webinar on competitive, board exams shortly
#EducationMinisterGoesLive Webinar LIVE Updates: Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will hold a webinar on Thursday at 10 am to talk about upcoming competitive and board exams. Check latest updates here.
09:35 am IST
09:30 am IST
09:25 am IST
09:20 am IST
Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday hold a webinar at 10 am to talk about upcoming competitive like JEE, NEET and CBSE, ICSE and state board examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Students can join the webinar and interact with the minister on his Twitter handle @DrRPNishank or his official Facebook page - Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank using the hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive.
“Dear students, I will be addressing your concerns related to upcoming competitive and board Exams at 10 AM today on my Twitter/FB pages. Looking forward to interacting with you all. #EducationMinisterGoesLive,” he tweeted on Thursday.
Dear students, I will be addressing your concerns related to upcoming competitive and board Exams at 10 AM today on my Twitter/FB pages.— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 10, 2020
Looking forward to interacting with you all.#EducationMinisterGoesLive pic.twitter.com/GZ9oI9zom3
How to join Education Minister webinar on Twitter
Students can open Twitter app or website and search @DrRPNishank to connect with the education minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. At 10 am, the minister will be live. Students can comment on the video about their query or tweet using the hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive on their own Twitter handle.
Education Minister thanks students, parents to adapt e-learning amid pandemic
The union education minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank via a video on Twitter thanked the students and parents of India to adapt the e-learning mode of education in the time of COVID-19 pandemic.
Dear Teachers, Parents & Students, happy to share that I am going live on Dec10 at 10 am to talk about upcoming competitive/board exams with you.— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 6, 2020
Drop your concerns below using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. pic.twitter.com/oThssOJBTE
Students can join interactive webinar via #EducationMinisterGoesLive hashtag
Students can interact with the education minister using the hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive on Twitter and Facebook.
The union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will hold a webinar on competitive and board exams from 10 am onwards on his Twitter handle and Facebook page.