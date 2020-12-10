JEE, NEET, CBSE exams 2021 Live Updates: Education minister to hold Webinar on competitive, board exams shortly

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday hold a webinar at 10 am to talk about upcoming competitive like JEE, NEET and CBSE, ICSE and state board examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Students can join the webinar and interact with the minister on his Twitter handle @DrRPNishank or his official Facebook page - Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank using the hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

“Dear students, I will be addressing your concerns related to upcoming competitive and board Exams at 10 AM today on my Twitter/FB pages. Looking forward to interacting with you all. #EducationMinisterGoesLive,” he tweeted on Thursday.

Dear students, I will be addressing your concerns related to upcoming competitive and board Exams at 10 AM today on my Twitter/FB pages.



Looking forward to interacting with you all.#EducationMinisterGoesLive pic.twitter.com/GZ9oI9zom3 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 10, 2020

Follow Latest Updates here:

09:35 am IST How to join Education Minister webinar on Twitter Students can open Twitter app or website and search @DrRPNishank to connect with the education minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. At 10 am, the minister will be live. Students can comment on the video about their query or tweet using the hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive on their own Twitter handle.





09:30 am IST Education Minister thanks students, parents to adapt e-learning amid pandemic The union education minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank via a video on Twitter thanked the students and parents of India to adapt the e-learning mode of education in the time of COVID-19 pandemic. Dear Teachers, Parents & Students, happy to share that I am going live on Dec10 at 10 am to talk about upcoming competitive/board exams with you.

Drop your concerns below using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. pic.twitter.com/oThssOJBTE — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 6, 2020





09:25 am IST Students can join interactive webinar via #EducationMinisterGoesLive hashtag Students can interact with the education minister using the hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive on Twitter and Facebook.



