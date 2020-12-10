Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

JEE, NEET, CBSE exams 2021 Live Updates: Education minister to hold Webinar on competitive, board exams shortly

#EducationMinisterGoesLive Webinar LIVE Updates: Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will hold a webinar on Thursday at 10 am to talk about upcoming competitive and board exams. Check latest updates here.

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini | Dec 10, 2020 09:36 IST
highlights

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday hold a webinar at 10 am to talk about upcoming competitive like JEE, NEET and CBSE, ICSE and state board examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Students can join the webinar and interact with the minister on his Twitter handle @DrRPNishank or his official Facebook page - Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank using the hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

“Dear students, I will be addressing your concerns related to upcoming competitive and board Exams at 10 AM today on my Twitter/FB pages. Looking forward to interacting with you all. #EducationMinisterGoesLive,” he tweeted on Thursday.

 

Follow Latest Updates here:

09:35 am IST

How to join Education Minister webinar on Twitter

Students can open Twitter app or website and search @DrRPNishank to connect with the education minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. At 10 am, the minister will be live. Students can comment on the video about their query or tweet using the hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive on their own Twitter handle.

09:30 am IST

Education Minister thanks students, parents to adapt e-learning amid pandemic

The union education minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank via a video on Twitter thanked the students and parents of India to adapt the e-learning mode of education in the time of COVID-19 pandemic.

09:25 am IST

Students can join interactive webinar via #EducationMinisterGoesLive hashtag

Students can interact with the education minister using the hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive on Twitter and Facebook.

09:20 am IST

Education Minister to hold webinar to talk about competitive and board exams shortly

The union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will hold a webinar on competitive and board exams from 10 am onwards on his Twitter handle and Facebook page.

