AAI Junior Executives Recruitment 2023: Registration for 496 posts begins on Nov 1 at aai.aero

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 16, 2023 11:22 AM IST

AAI will recruit candidates for Junior Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply from November 1 onwards.

Airports Authority of India, AAI has invited applications form Junior Executive posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of AAI at aai.aero. This recruitment drive will fill up 496 posts in the organization.

The registration process will begin on November 1 and will end on November 30, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have Bachelor’s Degree of three years in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics or Bachelor's Degree in Engineering in any discipline. (Physics & Mathematics should be subjects in any one of the semesters curriculum). The age limit should be below 27 years.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of objective type online examination. On-line examination will be followed by Application Verification/ Voice Test/ Psychoactive Substances Test/ Psychological Assessment Test/ Medical Test/ Background Verification, as applicable for the post or any other test, as may be decided by competent authority at any stage during the recruitment process.

Application Fees

The application fees is 1000/-. However, the SC/ST/PWD candidates/ Apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI/ Female candidates are exempted from payment of Fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AAI.

Detailed Notification Here

