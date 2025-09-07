AIBE 20 Exam Date Live Updates: Where, how to check notification when released

AIBE 20 Exam Date Live Updates: Know where to check the official notification when out.

The Bar Council of India is expected to release to release All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 notification in due course. When released, candidates will be able to check the notification on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com. The notification will include details like AIBE 20 exam dates, eligibility, application fee and more....Read More

Candidates who want to pursue law can appear for the AIBE 20 examination. It is expected that the exam will be conducted in December 2026, according to media reports.

AIBE 20 notification: How to download

Candidates can check the official notification by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com On the home page, click on the link to check the AIBE 20 notification. Check the notification displayed on the screen. Download the notification. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Follow the blog for latest updates on AIBE 20 notification and more.