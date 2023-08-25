News / Education / Employment News / AICTE recruitment exam result 2023 released at recruitment.nta.nic.in, here's direct link

AICTE recruitment exam result 2023 released at recruitment.nta.nic.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 25, 2023 06:56 PM IST

NTA releases AICTE Recruitment Exam Non-Teaching Posts 2023 result at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of the All India Council for Technical Education Recruitment Exam Non-Teaching Posts 2023 today, August 25. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results at the official website, recruitment.nta.nic.in.

AICTE recruitment exam result 2023 released at recruitment.nta.nic.in, get link
AICTE recruitment exam result 2023 released at recruitment.nta.nic.in, get link

“NTA will conduct skill test of short listed candidate for the post of Data Entry Operator Grade III and Lower Division Clerk. Schedule for the same will be announced shortly” reads the official notification.

The recruitment examination for the non-teaching posts in the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) recruitment exam 2023, was conducted by National Testing Agency from 01st and 02nd August 2023.

Direct link to check the result

AICTE result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website atrecruitment.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the AICET Link

Next, click on the result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Click on the result link

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (https://recruitment.nta.nic.in for the latest updates about the examination. For any assistance, candidates can call the NTA helpline numbers –011-40759000/69227700.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out