AICTE recruitment exam result 2023 released at recruitment.nta.nic.in, here's direct link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of the All India Council for Technical Education Recruitment Exam Non-Teaching Posts 2023 today, August 25. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results at the official website, recruitment.nta.nic.in. AICTE recruitment exam result 2023 released at recruitment.nta.nic.in, get link

“NTA will conduct skill test of short listed candidate for the post of Data Entry Operator Grade III and Lower Division Clerk. Schedule for the same will be announced shortly” reads the official notification.

The recruitment examination for the non-teaching posts in the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) recruitment exam 2023, was conducted by National Testing Agency from 01st and 02nd August 2023.

AICTE result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website atrecruitment.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the AICET Link

Next, click on the result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Click on the result link

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (https://recruitment.nta.nic.in for the latest updates about the examination. For any assistance, candidates can call the NTA helpline numbers –011-40759000/69227700.

