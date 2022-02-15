AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022: Today is last date to apply for 132 vacancies

The application process to fill 132 vacancies of senior residents (non-academic) posts in AIIMS Raipur ends on February 15. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply through the google form link given in the notification at www.aiimsraipur.edu.in or through the link given here.

This recruitment drive is to fill 132 vacancies, of which 39 are for the unreserved category, 12 are for the EWS category, 44 are for the OBC category, 24 are for SC, and 13 are for ST.

AIIMS Raipur recruitment eligibility criteria: A postgraduate medical degree, such as an MD, MS, or DNB, or a diploma in the relevant discipline from a recognized university or institute is necessary. If selected, DMC/DDC/MCI/State Registration is required prior to joining.

AIIMS Raipur age limit: The candidate's age should not exceed 45 years.

AIIMS Raipur recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for the general/EWS/OBC category. For SC/ST category the application fee is ₹800. The application fee for the PWBD category is exempted. Candidates can pay the fee through NEFT in the Account given below:

Name of the Bank Bank of India

Branch Tatibandh, Raipur

Name of Account Holder AIIMS, Raipur

Account No 936320110000024

IFSC BKID0009363

MICR code 492013010

In case of need of any assistance or clarifications regarding the recruitment, candidates can contact: residentrecruitment@aiimsraipur.edu.in or call on 0771-2577228. For any updates please visit the Institute website i.e. www.aiimsraipur.edu.in regularly.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification below: