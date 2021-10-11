Home / Education / Employment News / Andhra Pradesh: APPSC horticulture officer recruitment begins today
Andhra Pradesh: APPSC horticulture officer recruitment begins today

  • APPSC horticulture officer recruitment begins today. The last date for submission of the application forms is November 2.
Andhra Pradesh: APPSC horticulture officer recruitment begins today
Andhra Pradesh: APPSC horticulture officer recruitment begins today(Shutterstock)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 09:05 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will start the recruitment process for horticulture officer posts in Horticulture Service. A total of 39 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

The application forms will be available on the website of the Commission and the deadline for submission of the forms is November 2.

Candidates with four year B.Sc. Degree/ B.Sc. (Hons) Degree in Horticulture of a recognized University in the State or any other University accredited by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, New Delhi are eligible for the post. The age limit for this post is 18-42 years as on July 1, 2021.

“The selection to the post shall be on the basis of Written Examination in Computer Based Recruitment Test mode conducted by the Commission. The Dates of Written Examination will be announced separately,” the APPSC has said in the job notice.

 

