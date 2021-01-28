Andhra Pradesh GDS Recruitment 2021: 2296 vacancies on offer, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at appost.in on or before February 26, 2021.
The India Post has invited online applications for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak in the Andhra Pradesh postal circle on its official website.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at appost.in on or before February 26, 2021.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2296 vacancies, out of which, 947 vacancies are for unreserved category, 507 for OBC, 324 for EWS, 279 for SC, 143 for ST, 35 for PWD-C, 34 for PWD-B, 18 for PWD-A, and 9 for PWD-DE category.
Educational Qualification:
A candidate should have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, the local language, and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments. The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to the 10th standard.
"Applicant of category OC/OBC/EWS Male / trans-man should pay a fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees one hundred) for each set of five options. Candidate who requires to make the payment has to visit any Head Post Office or other identified Post Offices in India," reads the official notification.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:
