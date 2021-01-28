IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / Andhra Pradesh GDS Recruitment 2021: 2296 vacancies on offer, here's direct link
Andhra Pradesh GDS Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
Andhra Pradesh GDS Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

Andhra Pradesh GDS Recruitment 2021: 2296 vacancies on offer, here's direct link

  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at appost.in on or before February 26, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:33 AM IST

The India Post has invited online applications for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak in the Andhra Pradesh postal circle on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at appost.in on or before February 26, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2296 vacancies, out of which, 947 vacancies are for unreserved category, 507 for OBC, 324 for EWS, 279 for SC, 143 for ST, 35 for PWD-C, 34 for PWD-B, 18 for PWD-A, and 9 for PWD-DE category.

Educational Qualification:

A candidate should have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, the local language, and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments. The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to the 10th standard.

"Applicant of category OC/OBC/EWS Male / trans-man should pay a fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees one hundred) for each set of five options. Candidate who requires to make the payment has to visit any Head Post Office or other identified Post Offices in India," reads the official notification.

Direct link to apply online.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

Page:
of 1
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india post gds recruitment job notification india post
app
Close
e-paper
KDCCB Recruitment 2021.
KDCCB Recruitment 2021.
employment news

KDCCB Recruitment 2021: 100 Assistant Manager and Staff Assistant posts on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:25 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in a prescribed format on or before January 31, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NHRC Recruitment 2021(HT File)
NHRC Recruitment 2021(HT File)
employment news

NHRC Recruitment 2021: Application closing soon for 26 vacancies, check details

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:46 PM IST
  • National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has invited applications for recruitment against 26 vacancies for Stenographer, Research Assistant and other posts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CAG Recruitment 2021.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
CAG Recruitment 2021.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
employment news

CAG Recruitment 2021: Application begins for over 10,000 vacancies

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:59 PM IST
  • The Comptroller of Auditor General (CAG) has invited applications for recruitment against over ten thousand vacancies for auditor and accountants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: FILE PHOTO** New Delhi: In this July 11, 2019 file photo, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at Goa Niwas in New Delhi. Sawant said he has tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI02-09-2020_000073B) (PTI)
**EDS: FILE PHOTO** New Delhi: In this July 11, 2019 file photo, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at Goa Niwas in New Delhi. Sawant said he has tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI02-09-2020_000073B) (PTI)
employment news

Goa govt will give jobs to kin of freedom fighters: Sawant

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:51 PM IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday assured to fulfil the demand of government jobs to family members of freedom fighters in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative image(Getty Images)
Representative image(Getty Images)
employment news

23 states, 8 UTs abolished interviews for govt jobs: Minister

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Interviews for certain categories of government jobs have been abolished in 23 states and 8 Union Territories to eliminate the scope of allegations of nepotism or corruption, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NITRD Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
NITRD Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

NITRD Recruitment 2021: 56 vacancies for LDC, HMTS, Driver, and others on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:49 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions through a prescribed format on or before February 28, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GJUST clerk admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
GJUST clerk admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

GJUST clerk admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 01:00 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the typing test can download their admit card online at gjust.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
employment news

Punjab CM launches self-employment loan mela

PTI, Patiala
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:18 AM IST
A token of 1,000 loan sanction certificates were handed over to beneficiaries as a symbolic gesture across the state, with the chief minister handing over certificates to five beneficiaries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS PO mains admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
IBPS PO mains admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
employment news

IBPS PO mains admit card 2020 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:05 AM IST
  • Candidates who have qualified in the IBPS PO Prelims Exam can download their admit card for IBPS PO mains online at ibps.in on or before February 4, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (HT file)
MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (HT file)
employment news

Committee formed under CM to choose MPPSC chairperson, members

PTI, Bhopal
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Committee formed under CM to choose MPPSC chairperson, members
READ FULL STORY
Close
T organisations might find it difficult to fill these niche roles which calls for upskilling the employee skill sets through certification programmes(Bloomberg File)
T organisations might find it difficult to fill these niche roles which calls for upskilling the employee skill sets through certification programmes(Bloomberg File)
employment news

Investment in upskilling can boost global GDP by $ 6.5 trillion by 2030: Report

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Country-wise, India has the second highest additional employment potential at about 23 lakh, after the US at close to 27 lakh, but much more than 17 lakh for China
READ FULL STORY
Close
BPSC AE main results 2021.(Screengrab )
BPSC AE main results 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

BPSC AE main results 2021 declared, here's how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:46 AM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the BPSC AE Exam 2021 can check their results online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the MMRDA was earlier looking at appointing a consultant for undertaking a performance review of Metro-1, it had not stated that it was planning to take over Metro-1.
While the MMRDA was earlier looking at appointing a consultant for undertaking a performance review of Metro-1, it had not stated that it was planning to take over Metro-1.
employment news

Maha-Metro Recruitment 2021: Registration deadline to fill 139 posts extended

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:36 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at mahametro.org.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 62 vacancies on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:01 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in the prescribed format on or before February 27, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WBHRB Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
WBHRB Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

WBHRB Recruitment 2021: 1647 posts for Medical Technologist Grade III notified

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at wbhrb.in on or before February 6, 2021, until 8pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP