AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling: Registration begins on July 24, here’s how to apply at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 22, 2023 06:02 PM IST

AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling registration begins on July 24, 2023. Candidates can apply at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Department of Technical Education and APSCHE will begin the registration process for AP EAMCET 2023 counselling on July 24, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The registration will end on August 3, 2023. Candidates who have qualified APEAPCET-2023 and are desirous in seeking admission into B.E/B.Tech Courses can apply for the counselling round. To apply for the counselling, candidates can follow the steps given below.

AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.
  • Click on AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself first and click on submit.
  • Login to the account and fill in the application form.
  • Make the payment of processing fees and click on submit.
  • Once done, download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The processing fee for web counseling is Rs.1200/- (for OC/BC) and Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST). The candidates are instructed to pay through online by credit card/ debit card/net banking etc in web site. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AP EAMCET.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
